Registration of overloaded school van suspended

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary the registration of a school van was Thursday suspended under Section 53 of the General Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

The school van was found overloaded with children risking their life in serious violation of the norms.

The DC who directed the RTO Kashmir to seize the vehicle and suspend its registration said overloading on school vans is a serious form of traffic violation and cannot be tolerated.

He warned all schools whose vehicles overload of strictest of actions involving both withdrawal of registrations and punition under the law.

Dr Shahid said a drive against overloading on school vans will be launched across the against in efforts to curb its occurrence.

He has also appealed the parents to stand up to overloading on school vans carrying their children and report instances thereof to the DC Office or the traffic authorities.