About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Registration for Amarnath Yatra begins

The Registration of yatris for Amarnath yatra commenced on April 1 for both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes, through 442 designated Bank branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and YES Bank all over India, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said on Tuesday.
He said that this year’s 46 days Yatra shall commence simultaneously on both the routes from 1st July 2019 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, the 15th August 2019.
Narula informed that the step-by-step procedure which the Yatris need to follow to register for the Yatra has been put on the Board’s website,www.shriamarnathjishrine.com .
The website also contains the application form and state-wise list of Bank Branches with complete addresses which the Yatris can approach for registering themselves for this year’s pilgrimage.
The CEO said that the Yatris shall have to furnish a Compulsory Health Certificate while seeking registration for the Yatra and the format of the Compulsory Health Certificate and a State-wise list of doctors/ institutes authorized to issue such Certificates has been put on the website of Shrine Board.
He said that for ensuring against fraudulent Health Certificates, only such Certificates which are issued by Doctors or Medical Institutes authorized by the concerned State Government/ UT Administrations shall be accepted at the registering Bank branches. “For Yatra 2019, only those Health Certificates which have been issued after 15th February 2019 shall be valid.”
The CEO further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s Yatra.
The CEO further informed that the Yatra Permits for this year’s Yatra would be different for each day of the week/ and route, with a different colour coding for each day having QR code, to facilitate the Police personnel deployed at the Access Control Gates at Baltal and Chandanwari to regulate the Yatra for the relevant date and route.
In this context, he cautioned, the intending Yatris against undertaking this arduous Yatra without securing a Yatra Permit and the required Compulsory Health Certificate.
“For ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those Yatris who are in possession of a Yatra permit which is valid for a specified date and route will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.”

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Registration for Amarnath Yatra begins

              

The Registration of yatris for Amarnath yatra commenced on April 1 for both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes, through 442 designated Bank branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and YES Bank all over India, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said on Tuesday.
He said that this year’s 46 days Yatra shall commence simultaneously on both the routes from 1st July 2019 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, the 15th August 2019.
Narula informed that the step-by-step procedure which the Yatris need to follow to register for the Yatra has been put on the Board’s website,www.shriamarnathjishrine.com .
The website also contains the application form and state-wise list of Bank Branches with complete addresses which the Yatris can approach for registering themselves for this year’s pilgrimage.
The CEO said that the Yatris shall have to furnish a Compulsory Health Certificate while seeking registration for the Yatra and the format of the Compulsory Health Certificate and a State-wise list of doctors/ institutes authorized to issue such Certificates has been put on the website of Shrine Board.
He said that for ensuring against fraudulent Health Certificates, only such Certificates which are issued by Doctors or Medical Institutes authorized by the concerned State Government/ UT Administrations shall be accepted at the registering Bank branches. “For Yatra 2019, only those Health Certificates which have been issued after 15th February 2019 shall be valid.”
The CEO further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s Yatra.
The CEO further informed that the Yatra Permits for this year’s Yatra would be different for each day of the week/ and route, with a different colour coding for each day having QR code, to facilitate the Police personnel deployed at the Access Control Gates at Baltal and Chandanwari to regulate the Yatra for the relevant date and route.
In this context, he cautioned, the intending Yatris against undertaking this arduous Yatra without securing a Yatra Permit and the required Compulsory Health Certificate.
“For ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those Yatris who are in possession of a Yatra permit which is valid for a specified date and route will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;