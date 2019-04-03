Registration for Amarnath Yatra begins

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Registration of yatris for Amarnath yatra commenced on April 1 for both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes, through 442 designated Bank branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and YES Bank all over India, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said on Tuesday.

He said that this year’s 46 days Yatra shall commence simultaneously on both the routes from 1st July 2019 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, the 15th August 2019.

Narula informed that the step-by-step procedure which the Yatris need to follow to register for the Yatra has been put on the Board’s website,www.shriamarnathjishrine.com .

The website also contains the application form and state-wise list of Bank Branches with complete addresses which the Yatris can approach for registering themselves for this year’s pilgrimage.

The CEO said that the Yatris shall have to furnish a Compulsory Health Certificate while seeking registration for the Yatra and the format of the Compulsory Health Certificate and a State-wise list of doctors/ institutes authorized to issue such Certificates has been put on the website of Shrine Board.

He said that for ensuring against fraudulent Health Certificates, only such Certificates which are issued by Doctors or Medical Institutes authorized by the concerned State Government/ UT Administrations shall be accepted at the registering Bank branches. “For Yatra 2019, only those Health Certificates which have been issued after 15th February 2019 shall be valid.”

The CEO further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s Yatra.

The CEO further informed that the Yatra Permits for this year’s Yatra would be different for each day of the week/ and route, with a different colour coding for each day having QR code, to facilitate the Police personnel deployed at the Access Control Gates at Baltal and Chandanwari to regulate the Yatra for the relevant date and route.

In this context, he cautioned, the intending Yatris against undertaking this arduous Yatra without securing a Yatra Permit and the required Compulsory Health Certificate.

“For ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those Yatris who are in possession of a Yatra permit which is valid for a specified date and route will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.”

