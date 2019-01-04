Registrars, other staff appointed for new GMCs

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 03:
Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday said that it has filled 160 posts of Registrars and Demonstrators in new Government Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri which will significantly help in operationalization of these institutions without delay.
According to an official, the posts of Registrars and Demonstrators in different Non-Clinical and Clinical specialties viz the departments of Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pathology, Gynae, Orthopedics’, ENT, Dermatology, Anesthesia, Radiology, Pediatric Surgery, Medicine & Psychiatry were advertised and the selection was made by the respective Principals of the new Medical Colleges.
GMC Anantnag and Baramulla selected 41 and 42 Registrars/ Demonstrators respectively, while, in Jammu Division, GMC Doda, Kathua and Rajouri selected 19, 34 and 24 Registrars/Demonstrators, respectively.
Similarly, the Health and Medical Education Department on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission has issued appointment orders for 59 faculty members in different specialties for the new Medical Colleges.
The process for recruitment of other Gazetted staff including faculty members and Non-Gazetted staff under SRO 384 has also been initiated and shall be completed in next one month, which will help to meet the strength of staff in these Medical Colleges before the next Medical Council of India inspection, a senior officer of the department said.