About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Registrars, other staff appointed for new GMCs

Published at January 04, 2019 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)612views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 03:

Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday said that it has filled 160 posts of Registrars and Demonstrators in new Government Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri which will significantly help in operationalization of these institutions without delay.
According to an official, the posts of Registrars and Demonstrators in different Non-Clinical and Clinical specialties viz the departments of Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pathology, Gynae, Orthopedics’, ENT, Dermatology, Anesthesia, Radiology, Pediatric Surgery, Medicine & Psychiatry were advertised and the selection was made by the respective Principals of the new Medical Colleges.
GMC Anantnag and Baramulla selected 41 and 42 Registrars/ Demonstrators respectively, while, in Jammu Division, GMC Doda, Kathua and Rajouri selected 19, 34 and 24 Registrars/Demonstrators, respectively.
Similarly, the Health and Medical Education Department on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission has issued appointment orders for 59 faculty members in different specialties for the new Medical Colleges.
The process for recruitment of other Gazetted staff including faculty members and Non-Gazetted staff under SRO 384 has also been initiated and shall be completed in next one month, which will help to meet the strength of staff in these Medical Colleges before the next Medical Council of India inspection, a senior officer of the department said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top