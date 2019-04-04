Registrar KU flags-off snow skiing contingent

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Registrar University of Kashmir Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir today flagged-off a contingent of 25 students including both boys as well as girls from University of Kashmir and from affiliated colleges for snow skiing course to be organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir at Gulmarg for 10 days.

While flagging –off the contingent Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir emphasized the importance of adventure sports in shaping the personalities of the students.

He assured full support from administration to the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports and advised the participants to remain careful during course and adhere to the instructions of the trainer to avoid any injuries.

Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan Coordinator Directorate of Physical Education and Sports KU, Mr. Nadeem Ahmad Dar Assistant Director, Dr. Muslim Jan Media Coordinator, KU and several other officials of the Directorate were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile the students have thanked the authorities of the University and Directorate of Physical Education and Sports for providing them various opportunities by organising such events.