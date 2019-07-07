Registrar for diversification of the working of cooperative societies

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Registrar Cooperative Societies, M M Rehman, on Sunday emphasised on the diversification of the working of cooperative societies and directed the concerned officers/officials to stay active and promote the activities and aware the general public regarding working and benefits of cooperative societies.

As per an official, he said this as he conducted two day tour of aDistrict Doda and Kishtwar.

He chaired a meeting of Deputy registrar cooperative societies (Agri) Doda/Kishtwar Adil Iqbal and Deputy Registrar (C) Aashiq Hussain and staff of the cooperative societies of the district.

Meanwhile, the Registrar cooperative societies visited various locations to access the feasibility of utilization of already erected assets of the department and further directed to take these assets to new heights by renting out these assets in an open bid, the official added.