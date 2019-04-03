Register your WhatsApp group to nearest Police Station: SSP Kathua

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SSP Kathua on Tuesday asked the admins of WhatsApp groups in the district to register their groups as soon as possible.

As per an order issued, the SSP said that every WhatsApp group creator/administrator must register WhatsApp group with nearest police station as per the ‘WhatsApp Group Registration Form’ available at all Police Station free of cost.

He said that it is to be done to fix the responsibility of admin of WhatsApp group and individual forwarding, transmitting and circulating sensitive and provocative messages which may result breach of peace and law and order situation in the district, every social media administrator has to register WhatsApp group to nearest Police Station at an earliest.

Further admin shall be hold responsible for any such video, picture or message in WhatsApp group that may cause breach of peace and disturb social fabric and report to nearest Police Station about such post in addition, he said.