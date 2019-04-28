Regional parties biggest hurdle in JK development: Madhav

April 28, 2019 | Shafat Mir

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav Saturday said their party has a policy of development and regional parties of J&K are the biggest hurdle in the development of this state.

“BJP still toes Vajpayee’s line of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat here,” Madhav told reporters on sidelines of party workers meet at Dak Bungalow Khanabal Anantnag today.

“We continue to follow Vajpayee’s line of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat and our party only does the politics of development. The regional parties are main hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

On being asked about Mehbooba Mufti’s remark that India should let the state free if PM Modi feels that Kashmir is on bankruptcy due to Articles 370 or 35A, Madhav said, “J&K is an integral part of India and not anyone’s personal property.”

“Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is not anyone’s paternal or maternal property, who can ask us to leave Kashmir. Those who have this misconception that Kashmir is their personal property, should realize that it is the pride of crores of Indians,” he claimed.

Asserting that said BJP has a clear stand on Article 35A and 370, Madhav said, “The final decision will be taken in the Parliament only and the priority of BJP is development as of now.”

“The alliance with PDP was only to bring peace and development in the state. However, it was because of the regional party only we lost the opportunity to take the state towards the path of development,” he said.