Refrain from committing atrocities: LeT to forces

Srinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba, Mahmood Shah on Saturday accused forces of committing atrocities on people of Kashmir—warning forces of “serious consequences.”
In a statement issued here, Shah strongly condemned the brutal killing of Tariq Ahmed Ganai. "Indian agencies are secretly targeting those who are affiliated with the indigenous freedom struggle of Jammu Kashmir. These incidents are the worst example of state terrorism," Shah alleged.
He said, "If the freedom fighters opted for revenge, it will be chaos for forces," he added.
Shah urged human rights organizations to play their proactive part by taking notice of atrocities.
"Human rights organizations are silent on war crimes. India is sabotaging the peace and stability in its own country by committing terror acts,” he alleged.