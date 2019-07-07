Reebok signs Katrina as new brand ambassador

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Leading fitness brand Reebok has announced Bollywood actor and wellness enthusiast, Katrina Kaif, as their new brand ambassador in India. This association would further Reebok’s commitment to be the best fitness brand in India.

Katrina, who trains hard towards a fitter and better self each day, embodies the brands ethos and is an inspiration for today’s generation.

Sharing her excitement on associating with Reebok, Katrina Kaif commented, “I am thrilled and proud to join hands with Reebok, a brand that is committed to bring a change and enable everyone to harness their latent potential. Being a fitness aficionado myself, the brand not only serves as a motivation for me to be disciplined and stronger every day, but also gives me a platform to endorse the need to be fit. I am also a huge fan of Reebok’s products that are high on style, quality, innovation and comfort.”

Commenting on the association, Sunil Gupta, Brand Director, Reebok India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Katrina Kaif to the Reebok family. We at Reebok believe that through fitness and movement, people will get better and it’s on us to inspire people on their journey to a fitter life. Katrina being a fitness enthusiast, is a perfect fit for the brand

Reebok is enthused to kick-start its association with Katrina Kaif and has some exciting collaborations lined up in months to come. So, stay tuned to this space to know more.