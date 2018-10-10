Redress people’s problems in time-bound manner: Vyas to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 09:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas, on Tuesday asked the officials of different departments to redress problems of people in a time-bound manner.
According to an official, Vyas said this after scores of deputations and individuals from different walks of life met him and projected various demands and grievances for early redressal.
Over 360 people comprising 42 delegations and 23 individuals from across Jammu region met the Advisor here during his weekly public outreach programme under the aegis of JK Governor’s Grievances Cell.
Responding to the demands projected by the people, the Advisor asked the officers of the concerned departments to redress the public issues in a time bound manner.
All J&K Ex-Central Para Military Force Welfare/Rehabilitation Association and shopkeepers of Modern Hotel Building General Bus Stand raised their demands and grievances for their early redressal.
A deputation of shopkeepers dislocated from Indira Chowk in the wake of construction of Multi-Storey Parking cum Shopping complex at General Bus Stand sought rehabilitation at a place where they can run their business effectively.
The deputation members included representatives of Khokha, Rehri, Phari, Association Maheshpura chowk Medical College Jammu.
A deputation of PaJK Displaced persons demanded clearance of pending cases of cash relief of Displaced persons under PM package.
Another deputation from Kathua urged for action against illegal felling of trees in the district.
Representatives of staff nurses (migrants) of SKIMS drawing salary from migrant Cell (Government Medical College Jammu) demanded grant of insitu promotion.
J&K Agriculture Technocrats Association deputation submitted a memorandum of demands on behalf of All Agri Extension Assistants (AEA) J&K Agriculture Production Department.
The residents of old Mohinder Nagar, Canal Road demanded repair of street lights and construction of speed breakers in their area.
Another deputation of Evacuees property tenants Welfare Society raised the demand for grant of ownership rights and relaxation in ‘huge premium and rent’ being charged from the EP House occupants.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands raised by the people and assured due consideration in a phased manner. He also passed on the spot directions with regard to various grievances projected by the delegations.
Vyas also took stock of the grievances pertaining to the departments under his control. He assured that Governor’s Administration would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people. He said that the issues pertaining to other departments will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.
Several other deputations and individuals also raised various issues related to power, housing and urban, finance and relief, SRO 43 cases and Service related matters.
He passed directions to the concerned to ensure time-bound redressal of the demands, the official added.