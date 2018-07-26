Redeeming our society

Bhat Murtaza Mushtaq
murtazabhat61@yahoo.com
There are certain issues we witness everyday in every walk of our lives. Issues that shape up our society and make us the type of citizens we are. But are these issues really affecting us enough that we stand up against them?
For starters, I have seen people misbehaving and mistreating the roadside beggars. It is a common practice for many people. It again shows lack of civil sense.
It is a practice that should be abdicated because most of these beggars come from outside states and are usually a part of some professional group. But that doesn’t give us the liberty to beat these people and take the law and order in our hands.
Another common problem that I have witnessed is the traffic. The traffic signals are mere decorations just adding to the beauty of our roads, which ironically are in an even worse condition.
More than forty percent of the civilians could be seen jumping the signals. Although, I have recently seen checkpoints set up by the traffic department for verification of documents of various vehicles.
But this (jumping signals) common practice which is a criminal offence, never mind a minor one is usually let go or remains unnoticed.
The traffic mess is aggravated by the ongoing constructions of flyovers and widening of roads at certain places. The deployment of traffic personnel at such places could be helpful. But that is just one half of it. The people have to be patient themselves and think logically so that they don't create a deadlock which usually happens nowadays.
People drive in a rush and try to gain a distance on the other vehicles ending up getting stuck themselves and creating a deadlock. These deadlocks become a major cause of traffic jams throughout the city.
Last but not the least, the issue which isn’t much heard of or is usually neglected because no one pays much heed to it. It is the state of affairs that I have witnessed in the private offices/service centres in Srinagar is bizarre to say the least.
It is both heartbreaking and shocking to witness the attitude a few customers show towards the employees working in these offices/service centres. I witnessed one such incident at the Mi Service Centre located in Qamarwari, Srinagar.
A customer's behaviour took me by surprise completely. Describing the tone he spoke in with the employees as rude would be an understatement. His argument was that the employee wasn't fulfilling his duty. It was a software update/sync that is usually not a part of their duty.
On being asked to calm down and look for assistance from a fellow customer, he became more agitated and started yelling at the employees. The service centre had to shut down its services for a good twenty minutes because of the mayhem that was created by a single customer.
The thing that shocked me the most was that the other customers present in the service centre seconded the agitated customer instead of the employees.
On one hand, we protest and raise our voices against unemployment and when employment opportunities come knocking at our door, we stop valuing them. The service centres of different private smartphone companies provide employment to the youth of our Valley, with both genders receiving equal opportunities.
Therefore, showing some respect and civic sense when one visits these offices or service centres can make a lot of difference. This is important for the morale of the employees working in such centres.
The opening of different private franchises in the Valley is a plus point for the empowering of our youth, be it smartphone companies or private fast food companies.
We must encourage the initiation of such businesses so that these can benefit the tourism sector and provide employment opportunities to our youth.
But for this sector to grow, we need peaceful situation in our Valley which is a dream we as Kashmiris want to realize. We can hope that the situation improves and the private sector is given an upward shift.
Also, the issue of the beggars is something which the government should take note of and not the civilians themselves because it is a growing menace.
Secondly, the traffic department should gear up to stop these criminal offences and keep an eye so that the traffic signals are followed obediently.
Also, the drivers need to develop a sense of responsibility towards the city and act patient in these turbulent times when half of the city roads are either undergoing repair or construction.
These aren’t solutions that eradicate completely all the traffic issues but they would certainly help to lessen the mess we are facing.
Thirdly, the private sector even though it's not very prevalent right now and I'm saying this with utmost optimism that if the conditions improve, then we will certainly get various employment opportunities for our youth.
It is up to us that we fully utilize these facilities and be respectful to the citizens who are already working in the sector