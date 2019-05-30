Red-Tapism and our Judicial Institutions

May 30, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

‘Justice delayed anywhere diminishes justice everywhere’

Though the Constitutions of the world entitle men to certain rights and privileges but it is the judiciary and judicial Institutions which ensure the protection of these rights in the truest sense. Had there been no judicial Institutions in the world, the world would have been like a jungle where long-toothed mighty animals would kill weak for their personal and petty interests. Judiciary not only safeguards weak from the clutches of mighty and ambitious people but also keeps a check on the functioning of rulers which otherwise could behave like arrogant monarchs and dictators. In other words, judiciary is the heart of a government.

Role of judiciary is immensely rich in providing justice to people who face atrocities and rights deprivation. A balanced and impartial judiciary guarantees the smooth functioning of any given society.

India is the largest democratic country in the world. Fortunately, there is a judicial system at different levels viz- a- viz state and central level. From lower courts to high courts, there is an appellate court at the top of the hierarchy as well. These Institutions are there to ensure checks and balances within the entire country from social setup to official houses. Ironically, these courts fail to deliver justice because the red-tapism is so rampant in our judicial system that it takes decades or even more for a court to give a verdict in a case. Hence the quote, “Justice delayed is justice denied “is proven right. According to data, there are more than three Crore cases pending in our country's different judicial courts. More than sixty thousand cases are pending in our Supreme Court alone. And most of these cases are pending for more than ten years. Thus, the real meaning and goal of judiciary is lost to complicated system prevailing at large.

Our state, Jammu and Kashmir is not an exception to it. In our high court, more than two lakh cases are pending. Many thousand cases and suits are pending in our lower courts. It means, more than two lakh families are awaiting justice alone in our state. It is a matter of grave concern for all the stakeholders because these towering Institutions have become ‘toothless tigers’ as they have failed to deliver the justice in time. Every day, hundreds and thousands are seen making rounds around these Institutions. It has become a moot point on different platforms because these Institutions have failed to deliver the justice. People are seen castigating the judicial Institutions of our country because these Institutions drag people for years together.

Kashmiris are caught in the quagmire of unending violence since decades now. They are either seen in flocks at the thresholds of judicial courts or at hospitals. The victims, who knock the doors of these Institutions with the hope to get justice ultimately end up in despair and curse their decision in regret. It drains a victim economically and psychologically as well. Moving from pillar to post, a man is exhausted to the extent that he wants to quit but is entangled in this labyrinth with all the exit points closed.

Many divorcees are awaiting justice but it takes months and years for the court to give them respite. One wonders, what stops our judges and legal experts to deliver justice in the shortest possible time? Even rape victims including minors have to wait for years together to see the dawn of justice. Many have lost faith in this system because a victim has to wait for a prolonged time creating psychological problems in the long run besides huge monetary losses.

Very recently, a friend of mine narrated his ordeal that he had filed a suit in the high court of Srinagar, some two decades back. But he is yet to get the justice. In another shocking incident, it took thirty years for an employee of health department to win his case. Though the man was acquitted of all the charges but he had attained his superannuation during the period of legal battle. Who can forget the Malegaon blast accused who was acquitted after many years. Though truth prevailed at the end but there is something seriously wrong in our system. Who will compensate the victim of the miseries he has gone through?

The ugliest truth about this red-tapism in our judicial institutions is the exploitation of poor by some self interested legal experts. Many sell their properties or fall prey to debtors but end up as losers though they are never guilty. Development and peace is not all about good roads and absence of war. Providing justice to commoners is the moral responsibility of any civilized state. If the rulers are not able to deliver the Justice in time, then they don't have any right to rule the masses.

Islam and other religions of the world have laid special stress on the Institution of justice. Prophet Mohammad (SAW) has given emphasis to speedy disposal of matters pertaining to the judicial issues. Even Allah (SWT) has admonished his slaves in the holy Quran not to be careless in the judicial matters of people. We have numerous instances where Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and his Rightly Guided Caliphs have taken care of the rights of the people and provided them ‘Justice Par Excellence’ and history is the sufficient witness to it.

Our legislators, lawmakers, intellectuals and jurists must come forward with immediate measures to overcome the lacunas in our judicial system. Also our rulers should pay special attention towards this burning issue of delayed justice. Justice done posthumously is like adding insult to the injury. An effective and quick judicial system is the need of the hour. In a country like India, the role of judiciary is vital. If the arbitrary system is not brought at par with the challenges and demands of current scenario, then the crime rate will gain momentum and justice will become a farfetched dream. Our rulers should prioritize this important organ of our government. Strong and effective judiciary will instill a sense of peace into the minds of our country-men. Let the voice against this practice reach far and wide. Let authorities take all the necessary measures to overcome the technical snags which hamper the process of speedy disposal of judicial matters.

(Author is a Teacher and Columnist)

mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com