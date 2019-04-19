Red Tapism

April 19, 2019 | Khursheed Khayaal

‘By enhancing their qualification, they wooed trouble for themselves’

Way back in 2000, the Kashmir government launched Rehber-e-Taleem scheme to give impetus to the already fragile education system of the state. The scheme bore fruit when the roll in the government run schools began to augment. In the meantime, government of India under the banner of universalization of elementary education launched ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ SSA to enhance both the infrastructure and the learning levels of the students.

Under this scheme, teachers were engaged in the pattern of Rehber-e-Taleem . The successive governments of Kashmir failed to implement the scheme in its real sense. With the result, the teachers engaged underwent many a hardships for almost 15 years. In December 2018, the honourable Governor’s administration in its Landmark decision decided to create an equal number of supernumerary posts to adjust these teachers in the state budget. The hit lot of these teachers along with their families heaved a sigh of relief. These teachers, thus, thought that with this land mark decision their miseries would come to an end. Now they would feed their families in the best possible ways. Their ailing parents will get their medicine to live the rest of their lives in a comfortable manner. But this pleasant dream turned into a vile nightmare. The authorities at the helm of affairs turned to be the audacious preventers of the guidelines of the governor administration’s decision to transit the said lot to the supernumerary posts.

The orders vide Nos. 166/22/2018 dated: 07/12/2018, 20-Edu of 2019 and 23-Edu of 2019 dated: 22/01/2019 read that two committees will be framed at the district and divisional level to screen the documents of these teachers and after proper verification of these documents, approved list of teachers be transitioned to the post of teacher grade 2. A simple process as it seems was twisted to the extreme. The teachers who were engaged on 10 2 basis and who afterwards enhanced their qualifications actually bore the brunt. By enhancing their qualification, they wooed trouble for themselves. The authorities first sought verification of their qualifying documents. Submitting these, the said lot was asked to fetch leave statements so as to see whether these teachers had actually availed leaves for the days they appeared in the exams.

After completing all these formalities, they were unaware that there was worse in store for them in the form of bonafide certificates to prove the genuineness of their qualification certificates. It is beyond one’s understanding that if verification also proves the genuineness of a document, then why bonafide was sought? How far will the authorities take these teachers for a ride? If a teacher has enhanced his/her qualification, they should have been appreciated for he or she anyway had perfected her/himself for the benefit of the student community. Should they be penalized like this? Are not they being demoralised for doing good for a great cause.

Authorities at the helm of affairs instead of speeding up the process of transition are involved in creating something out of nothing. They need to take the things in the lighter vein. The process of conversion of these teachers to the teacher grade-two needs to be speeded up. Let not the sense of “Enhancing one’s qualification is a curse” waft across.