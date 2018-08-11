Red Star, Bandara FC play draw in high tempo game

Syed RukayaKreeri:
In the ongoing first ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7x7’, Red Star Kreeri Football Club locked horns with Bandara Football Club Kreeri on Thursday at Higher Secondary School Ground Kreeri.
From the beginning both the teams played neck to neck and gave tough battle to each other. Though the teams made several chances to open the account but the efforts of goalkeepers of both the teams, Irfan Ahmad of Red Star FC and Jahangir Ahmad Mir of Bandara FC foiled these attempts and the score sheet remained in a static phase 0-0 in both the halves.
However, for a decider the teams were provided extra time but none of the team could break the deadlock and the match ended in a draw.
Due to dim light during evening time there was no penalty shootout and the teams were awarded one point each.
On this occasion, Ex-Sarpanch Kreeri, Abdul Aziz Mir was the Chief Guest and tossed a coin for the teams.
Moreover, the nail biting encounter left the enthusiastic crowd spellbound who had thronged into the venue to witness the match between two local teams which made it more thrilling.
Meanwhile, the SSBM Football League is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, Baramulla with full support from local populace.