About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Red Magic 3 available for sale

Red Magic 3, the world’s first gaming smartphone featuring an active cooling system with an internal cooling fan is launched in India today. The Red Magic 3 is a complete power house with finest specifications including a game boost button, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 powered, 6.65inch ultra-widescreen with 90hz refresh rate, 4D vibration, dual front-facing stereo speakers, a whopping 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W quick charging for an unrivalled gaming performance.
The ergonomically designed gaming phone will be available on sale from 27th June 2019 on Flipkart. With the Red Magic 3, nubia remains committed to providing the world’s most premium gaming smartphones.
Commenting on the launch, Pan Forrest, Vice President, E-Commerce business, nubia India, said, "We are very excited about launching Red Magic 3. We believe that it will truly revolutionalize the Indian gaming experience, and we can't wait to see that happen. The Red Magic 3 promises disruptive customer experience with some very impressive core features, and is, in many ways, the perfect fit for gamers all across.”
“We are excited to work with nubia/red magic and help enable excellent gaming and multimedia experiences for consumers in India. The Snapdragon 855 delivers power-packed performances and speeds, to create immersive gaming experience on Red Magic 3,” mentioned Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India Private Limited.

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Red Magic 3 available for sale

              

Red Magic 3, the world’s first gaming smartphone featuring an active cooling system with an internal cooling fan is launched in India today. The Red Magic 3 is a complete power house with finest specifications including a game boost button, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 powered, 6.65inch ultra-widescreen with 90hz refresh rate, 4D vibration, dual front-facing stereo speakers, a whopping 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W quick charging for an unrivalled gaming performance.
The ergonomically designed gaming phone will be available on sale from 27th June 2019 on Flipkart. With the Red Magic 3, nubia remains committed to providing the world’s most premium gaming smartphones.
Commenting on the launch, Pan Forrest, Vice President, E-Commerce business, nubia India, said, "We are very excited about launching Red Magic 3. We believe that it will truly revolutionalize the Indian gaming experience, and we can't wait to see that happen. The Red Magic 3 promises disruptive customer experience with some very impressive core features, and is, in many ways, the perfect fit for gamers all across.”
“We are excited to work with nubia/red magic and help enable excellent gaming and multimedia experiences for consumers in India. The Snapdragon 855 delivers power-packed performances and speeds, to create immersive gaming experience on Red Magic 3,” mentioned Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India Private Limited.

News From Rising Kashmir

;