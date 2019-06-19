Red Magic 3 available for sale

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Red Magic 3, the world’s first gaming smartphone featuring an active cooling system with an internal cooling fan is launched in India today. The Red Magic 3 is a complete power house with finest specifications including a game boost button, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 powered, 6.65inch ultra-widescreen with 90hz refresh rate, 4D vibration, dual front-facing stereo speakers, a whopping 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W quick charging for an unrivalled gaming performance.

The ergonomically designed gaming phone will be available on sale from 27th June 2019 on Flipkart. With the Red Magic 3, nubia remains committed to providing the world’s most premium gaming smartphones.

Commenting on the launch, Pan Forrest, Vice President, E-Commerce business, nubia India, said, "We are very excited about launching Red Magic 3. We believe that it will truly revolutionalize the Indian gaming experience, and we can't wait to see that happen. The Red Magic 3 promises disruptive customer experience with some very impressive core features, and is, in many ways, the perfect fit for gamers all across.”

“We are excited to work with nubia/red magic and help enable excellent gaming and multimedia experiences for consumers in India. The Snapdragon 855 delivers power-packed performances and speeds, to create immersive gaming experience on Red Magic 3,” mentioned Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India Private Limited.