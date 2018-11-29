About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Red Cross provides financial assistance to specially-abled couple

Published at November 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 28:

Divisional Commissioner, who is also Chairman IRCS, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, provided utensils, blankets, clothing and a financial assistance amounting Rs.25000 to a poor differently abled couple to solemnize the marriage ceremony of their daughter.
According to an official, the cheque of Rs.25000 and material was handed over to the beneficiary today at Red Cross Office, Jammu by Dr. Shelly Mahajan, Medical Officer, Red Cross Dispensary in presence of Dinesh Gupta, Hony Secretary, team of Red Cross Officials and Volunteers, IRCS, Jammu.

