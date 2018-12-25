Red Cross organises training program at Emm's Tiny Tots Teaching Institute.

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The J&K State Red Cross Society organised training and awareness programe in First Aid at Emm's Tiny Tots Teaching Institute Rainawari, Srinagar.
General Secretary J&K State Red Cross Society MS Rather inaugurated the training program on 20th December in presence of School Principal Mymoona Shah.
During the programme, experts from state Red Cross imparted training to the students and the staff in basic life support, CPR, first aid and FMR.
In the program, around 30 students and staff members of the school participated.
The aim of the program was to impart training on how to preserve life, injury from becoming worse, relieve pain, promote recovery, and how to protect the unconscious.
They were informed about seven fundamental principles of Red Cross like Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Services, Unity, Universality.
MS Rather in his address said that Red Cross is a Philanthropic organisation and promised the school management to train more number of students.
Mymoona Shah said that after training students they can become asset to the society as well.
The founder of the Institute Dr. Abdul Majeed Raja thanked the General Secretary State Redcross Society and his team. He also expressed his gratitude for conducting such a program in the Institution