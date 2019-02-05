Red Cross, ISM organize free medical camp at B’pora

Bandipora, Febuary 04:
To supplement health care facilities at the doorstep, Indian Red Cross Society in collaboration with Indian System of Medicines organised free medical camp at Kehnusa Bandipora.
A team of seven highly experienced doctors including Dr. Nazir Ahmad, Dr. Mohammad Amin, DrMajid, Dr Shabir Ahmad, Dr. Shabana, Dr Reyazur Rehman and Dr ReyazMushki participated in the camp and attended more than 500 patients during the camp who were provided free medical consultation and medicines.
On the occasion, doctors treated scores of patients including women and children. People appreciated the efforts for the assistance provided to them.
On the occasion Nodal officer, ISM Dr. Iftikhar Gazi said that the camp was held with a motive to provide free healthcare to people of remote areas of the district at their doorstep. He said organising medical camp is a monthly affair of the ISM and they are holding small medical camps in schools, Anganwaricentres, PHCs etc where people are given medical aid and awareness as well.