Red Cross is a social service towards mankind: Farooq

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that the contribution of the Red Cross movement cannot be underestimated because it provides for the basic necessities of people when they have nowhere to turn. He said Red Cross is a humanitarian organization takes pride in helping people across the globe.

In a statement issued on Red Cross day Farooq said that it was the prized privilege for him to have his mother Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah as the state head of J&K Red Cross society from 1947 to 1957.

“She used the platform of Red Cross to help the people across the state. She organized peace committees in Srinagar in 1946 and established state branch of Indian Red Cross Society in 1948-49 and was its first president; worked for the welfare of children and women; established J&K Mahaz- e- Behboodi e Khwateen, Miskeen Bagh in November 1975,” he said.

While emphasizing on the involvement of youth in Red Cross programs and extending services to people, Dr Farooq said, “The youth of today should voluntarily come out for such service whenever they get a chance. The Red Cross is a body dedicated to the help and welfare of poor and destitute. I take this opportunity to applaud the role played by Red Cross during the calamities and hours of challenge. Moreover, the society should make students more aware of the activities of Red Cross and aspire them towards serving the cause of humanity,” he said.