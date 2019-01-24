Red Cross imparts first aid training to paramedical students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 23:
J&K State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society imparted First Aid training to the students of Tahira Khannams Paramedical Institute, Lawaypora, Srinagar from Jan 21 to 23 here. The training was imparted to the student with the motive to inculcate the moral of volunteerism and capacity building.
On the directions of Shafi Rather, General Secretary a team of State Level Trainers was deputed to impart training to 45 participants. The participants were made aware the Red Cross Movement in the State of Jammu & Kashmir. Further, the participants were made well versed as how to deal with the emergency situations like injuries caused by road accidents, cross border firing, fractures, strokes, burns etc. The training was monitored by National Level Master Trainer, Dr. I.P.S. Bali.
During the valedictory function, Shafi Rather, General Secretary in his message emphasised upon the role of youth in building a resilient society and urged upon the participant to come forward and join the Red Cross Movement. The participants were provided Certificates for the said training.