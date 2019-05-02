Red Cross holds training on ‘survival skills in bullet and splinter injuries’ for Police

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Regional Branch of Indian Red Cross Society, today conducted a one day Special Programme on ‘Survival Skills in Bullet and Splinter Injuries’ on Wednesday for J&K Police.

As per an official, nearly, 50 personnel including SSPs, SPs, DSPs, Inspectors, Jawans participated in the event. The programme was inaugurated by IGP, Jammu Munish Kumar Mishra.

The event focused on how best a timely/quick action by their fellow colleagues can save or at-least be very helpful in minimizing the loss of precious lives of Officers and Jawans who get bullet injuries during firing etc. incidents from across the Border.

Sr. Anesthetics, Dr. Ranbhushan Singh, gave address on the ‘First 10 Minutes (Platinum Period)’, intervention by the buddy in controlling the bleeding of the injured victim and gave demonstration on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation if victim collapses, thus prolonging his/her life so that injured could reach the hospital, the official added.