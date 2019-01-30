Red algal bloom engulfs Dal Lake parts, deface its beauty

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
A red algal bloom has engulfed a large portion of world famous water body Dal Lake.
People living in Dal vicinity said the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has failed to curb the growth of red algal bloom on world famous Dal Lake which has engulfed a large portion of the water body.
They said the stretch from Hazratbal to Boulevard is the worst affected and the algae have defaced the portion of the lake. Locals, as well as environmental experts have expressed resentment over the presence of red algal bloom on Dal surface that has completely changed the lake’s colour into red.
Ghulam Nabi Shalla, a Dal dweller accused the LAWDA of neglecting the lake and not cleaning it with proper machinery.
“LAWDA has completely failed to maintain sanitation in the Dal Lake as nothing has changed on the ground,” Shalla said while pointing towards the polluted portion of the lake.
A hydrologist and environmental said the presence of red algal bloom over surface of Dal Lake is a major indication of pollution inside the water body.
“Pollution level has gone up and when the temperature increases its growth is doubled,” he said adding that the nutrient content in the lake has increased from last four years.
“It not only points to the deteriorating health of an already stressed lake but also raises questions over the direction of conservation efforts,” the environmental expert said.
Earlier, HOD, Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo had said said that it was advisable to uproot these aggressive aquatic plants manually using traditional techniques so that the problem of their proliferation is checked in the lake.
The mechanical deweeding leaves the roots underwater, which will lead to the new growth of these lilies, so it (deweeding) needs to be repeated again and again, he had told The Rising Kashmir.
Environmentalists said that from 2014, there has been tremendous growth of aquatic plants inside the Dal Lake. They says though it is a temporary thing and will go with the passing time but the weeds in the lake need to be controlled by understanding the under-lake system and identifying the sources from where these nutrients are coming.