Recruitments in DDFCO: HC directs SSRB to submit status report

May 10, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Wednesday directed Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) to submit a status report on an affidavit with regard to the recruitment of various non-gazetted posts in the Drugs and Food Control Organization.

Taking up the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Food Adulteration, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed SSRB to file the affidavit within four weeks.

The direction was passed after Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Atal Dulloo submitted a status report dated 15 April, 2019, disclosing the status of the sanctioned posts as well as the vacancy position and the steps taken for recruitment by the respondents.

“It appears that matter with regard to appointment of non-gazetted staff stand referred to Service Selection Recruitment Board,” the bench remarked.

The amicus in the matter, Bashir Ahmad Bashirl informed the Court that he has received a copy of the report filed by Commissioner Food Safety, J&K, Dr. Abdul Kabir, however, “no such report is forthcoming on record.”

In this regard, Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir was directed to trace out the report and brought the same on record.

The Court also granted liberty to B. A. Bashir, to file his response to the report, if any, before the next date of hearing. Court listed the matter on 10 July 2019. Earlier, Court had directed that the status of the recruitment regarding the various posts created for manning laboratories as well as mobile vans, be disclosed on the affidavit.

It was also directed that if recruitment process has to be affected, the respondents shall disclose the timelines within which the same would be completed.

“We make it clear that in case the process of recruitment for any post is yet to commence, the respondents shall ensure that the necessary action towards issuance of the advertisement inviting applications is positively completed,” Court had directed.

The State counsel had informed the Court that a sum of over Rs 18 Cr have been spent in creating state-of-the-art Food Testing Public laboratories at Srinagar and Jammu but no man power is available to run the laboratories.

“The personnel who are to work in these laboratories and to use the utilized facilities are not available,” the State counsel had said. It was also informed by the State Counsel that only some of the posts have been filled, whereas, most important posts which include lab technicians, instrumentation technicians for these laboratories are vacant.

The counsel further informed the Court that seven Mobile Food Testing Vans stand acquired from Gujarat after the expenditure of crores of rupees.

“These vans also remain unutilized as, other than drivers, no technicians are available to man or utilize these vans for any purpose,” counsel had said.