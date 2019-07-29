Recruitments and unemployment

July 29, 2019 |

Unemployment continues to balk growth prospects of J&K state. There are too many figures that point the grave situation the state is heading towards. The administration is already cognizant of the figures and what they entail; therefore any effort to make administration realize the seriousness is wastage of time. Leaving the stats aside, attention needs to be drawn upon the treatment than diagnosis of the malady called unemployment. All government policies in the last ten-year period implemented to reduce joblessness in the state are either tainted exposing the myopic vision of the policy makers or are no-hopers due to wrong implementation. Failure to bring any significant change over a decade has led to extreme cynicism as most of the people in the state doubt whether any government will be capable of delivering on it. With no alternative provided yet to completely replace the lucrative government job, the oversized public sector goes on expanding. Policymakers seem at crossroads when it comes to establishing a balance between public and private sector employment. The oversized public sector with more human resource and less productivity is not a healthy sign for the state economy, which has been proven and established. Governments come and go leaving behind only long queues of jobless youth before recruitment agencies. Better recruitment process with fast track recruitments does not change anything. The saturation in public sector has been reached a long time ago, and it is only failure to create vacancies and ventures in private sector that governments still make government job a palatable idea to the starving jobless youth of the state. Instead of saying a clear “No” and prevent further damage to state economy, politics over unemployment has been the way. Governments have failed to induct entrepreneurship, earlier believed to be an anodyne to ease public sector constraints. In private sector wealth and dividends are not based on equity as they often accumulate in few hands. Exploitation is high, work conditions are inimical, incentives are less. There is no agency to monitor and check any of these impediments. Many initiatives to help the small industries and private players are almost forgotten. Benefits to industrial units are lost due to corruption and favoritism. Retirement age in government services is increased, officers to retire are re-employed. Successive governments have tried to play around with the job or recruitment policy. But the fact remains, that many appointments in the public sector have followed a known script with the blue-eyed and backdoor appointments taking the sheen off the recruitment drives.