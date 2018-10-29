Recruitment process transparent: J&K Bank Chairman

‘Cleared waiting list of on-the-verge overage candidates on Guv’s directions’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 28:
J&K Bank Sunday said it had maintained absolute transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
“There is no scope of any tinkering in the merit list prepared by the reputed national-level professional recruitment agency, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS),” J&K Bank Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed said denying reports of any tinkering in the recruitment process as reported in some sections of media. “The bank is open to public scrutiny on this.”
He said, "The comments of the Governor have been quoted out of context. A total of 582 candidates have been appointed by clearing the waiting list from the previous recruitment process on account of vacancies arisen due to branch expansion in unbanked areas of J&K state.”
He said the waiting list had been cleared as per the directions of the Governor as the candidates were on the verge of getting overage.
Meanwhile, the J&K Bank's official spokesman said all the recruitments for the entry-level clerks and officers were undertaken via written examination conducted by the national level professional recruitment agency (IBPS), an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection.
“The procedure adopted by the J&K Bank is in complete alignment with the standard procedure adopted by all nationalized public sector banks,” he said. “Timely intimations regarding all stages of recruitments are issued in the form of public notifications and electronic intimations to the candidates.”
The spokesman said there was no scope of any form of manipulation in the selection with strong systems and procedures ensuring absolute sanctity to the process.
The spokesman said the vacancies had arisen on account of an aggressive branch expansion plan in J&K's under-banked and unbanked areas which stand duly approved by the Board of the Bank.
He said the plan envisages 200 more branches in the State.
The spokesman said besides accrued shortfall on account of prior expansion and retirements in last two years necessitated recruitment of staff on immediate basis.
“The induction of waiting list candidates was done by the J&K Bank as per the directions of the Governor in order to fill Bank’s immediate short fall of staff requirements and to fulfil the compassionate vision of the Governor for the over-aging waiting list candidates,” he said. “Notably, the J&K Bank has also announced recruitment of probationary officers and clerks in a time-bound manner to support its aggressive expansion plans in the state to enhance credit penetration and availability of hassle-free finance to bring the J&K Bank;s density unit population at par with the national level.”