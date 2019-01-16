Recruitment in F&ES: Aspirants demand declaration of selection list

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
The aspirants, who appeared in the recently held written test for Recruitment in Fire & Emergency Services, Monday expressed resentment against the authorities for allegedly playing delaying tactics to publicize the selection list of the candidates.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), one of the aspirants said that it is for the second time they appeared in the examinations for the posts. “In 2013, we appeared in the written as well as fitness test but the selection list was declared by the authorities, citing 2014 floods, saying that all the records got vanished in the floods,” Ahmad Tariq, an aspirant said.
He said that they appeared in the written test and other tests for the second time in December last year and were promised that selection list will be publicized soon.
“However, a month has elapsed since they appeared in the tests but there seems no headway over the selection list,” he said, adding that they approached to the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services recently and urged him to declare the selection list soon.
Meanwhile, the candidates also staged a protest at Srinagar’s Press Enclave today and demanded selection list of the recently held examinations.
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told KNS that he can’t comment over the issue as he is not holding the charge of DG F&ES anymore.
However, DG F&ES, V K Singh could not be contacted to have comments in this regard.