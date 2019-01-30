About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Reconsider decision on stamp duty exemption for women: Tarigami to Guv Malik

January 30, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar

Describing the decision of the Governor administration to reverse the previous PDP-BJP government’s order of exempting women from paying stamp duty, the Communist Party of India (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami demanded its reconsideration.

“The decision of Governor administration to reverse the previous government’s order of exempting women from paying stamp duty on registration of land is unjust and the Governor must reconsider it”, Targami said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

