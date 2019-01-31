Reconsider decision on stamp duty exemption for women: Tarigami

Srinagar, Jan 30 :
CPI (M) leader, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that the decision of Governor Administration to reverse the previous government’s order of exempting women from paying stamp duty on registration of land is ‘unjust’ and the Governor must reconsider it.
Tarigami in a statement issued said that the previous government had taken this small step of exemption for women from paying stamp duty on registration of land, which was a huge relief for women.
“By this decision not only the property was being purchased in the name of women, but it was also giving some relief to poor people as they would be exempted from paying the stamp duty on purchase of property,” Tarigami said.
He said instead of doing something for the women empowerment, the Governor administration revoked the previous government’s decision which is not just.
“A large number of people in order to save stamp duty preferred to get registration of properties done in the name of women. It is high time that the Governor administration reconsiders its decision,” he said. (KNS)