Reconsider decision of shifting Faktoo, others from Sgr: Rasheed to CM

Condemning shifting of Qasim Faktoo, Shafi Shareti, Gh Qadir Bhat and others to various jails in Jammu, AIP Chief and MLA Langate Er Rasheed Sunday said the move is “inhuman” and violates the rules and regulations of the state which make it mandatory that prisoners should be lodged in their respective district jails.
Rasheed while appealing CM Mehbooba Mufti to reconsider the decision said the excuse being given to justify the shifting of prisoners makes no sense for more than one reason.
Rasheed said: “Isn't it laughable that those who claim not to give even an inch of J&K's territory, are so scared of helpless detainees that they have waged a war against Kashmiri prisoners in every jail. People like Qasim Faktoo, Shafi Shareti and Gh Qadir Bhat have been in jail since about two decades and even the jail authorities have often confessed their civilized, rationale and human approach in jails from time to time.”
“It is a known fact that they have carried out counseling of even criminals lodged with them and transformed them from worst to good human beings. Let the Goverment and its agencies not forget that most of these detainees are political prisoners and just for their political ideologies, they cannot be subjected to humiliation and treated like criminals,” Rasheed said.
