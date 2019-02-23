After realizing there is no military solution to Afghan war, Trump administration has started direct talks with Taliban
Rahila Rashid
Afghanistan has been aptly called graveyard of empires. The ambition of many superpowers to keep Afghanistan in their fists terribly failed from time to time.
From Alexander the Great to never sleeping Britain to mighty Soviet Union, all powers were sent back to their respective homes with bitter and eternal memories of loss from Afghanistan.
Now, it seems time is ripe for the United States of America to follow the same route of their withdrawal as they see no chance of American military victory over Taliban. It was after 26/11 attacks, American troops were deployed in Afghanistan to dismantle Al Qaeda network-the globally recognized militant outfit sheltered by Taliban.
Today when other countries like India, Pakistan, and China are in full action to do joint ventures of energy, mining, power and communication projects in Afghanistan, the irony is that US is spending trillions of dollars for war in the form of US and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) forces with no optimistic future in sight in terms of commercial gains.
This situation has led to Trump’s recent urgency to seek a clear exit from Afghanistan. The rule of Taliban is synonymous with failed security and state-building situation, poor governance and no development was in place.
The Taliban regime had a more negative side than positive as planes were being hijacked, pilots being killed, mid-wives attacked and journalists being blown up.
Given the current behaviour of Trump government towards Afghanistan - it is not an abrupt one. A change in the Washington position on reconciliation with Taliban occurred throughout the course of 2010 when talks were held behind the closed doors.
In 2011, Obama was ready to withdraw forces and go for a political settlement with Taliban but situation had it that US had to increase the military strength rather as opposed to withdrawal.
Now, after realizing that there is no military solution to the Afghan war, Trump administration has started direct talks with Taliban. He is even optimist about incorporation of Taliban within the power structure of Afghanistan.
He appointed Zalmay Khalilzad, a former ambassador to Afghanistan as special representative to help in achieving reconciliation there by eradicating Taliban insurgency.
Khalilzad is holding continuous talks with the Taliban in Kabul and Qatar with Pakistan facilitating these meetings. The idea of adoption of negotiations and reconciliation with the Taliban is now supported by all international actors including Riyadh and Islamabad the only two countries who recognize wholeheartedly Taliban administrative setup.
India is also taking an official stance of supporting an “Afghan-owned and Afghan-led” reconciliation process.
It seems Taliban too is now concerned about the security issues and political matter now and is seeking a timeline for complete force withdrawal now as one of the Taliban interlocutor explained, ‘With the international troops leaving, we could be less war-like and we could focus on government’.
Taliban is happy with the power sharing agreement with Afghan government provided there is complete oust of foreign forces.
Taliban considers the current Kabul government a western puppet and has so far refused to directly negotiate with Ashraf Ghani who they think is only serving foreign ambitions.
So, they want America to resolve their security issues first and political issues regarding their future which they consider as their internal matter with their Afghan government later.
It is possible that if reconciliation worked, Taliban will establish an inclusive Islamic government and of course most of the Afghans will accept the return of the Taliban and the destruction of the liberal order constructed by American aid.
But the future administrative structure would have a lot of challenges to face as Afghanistan is a water-stressed nations of and a country whose people lack sufficient dietary diversity, so American withdrawal can bring Afghanistan on the brink of a food and water crisis which Taliban and Government has to counteract alone.
But let us hope that with the passage of time social inclusion, political, security and economic development is will be achieved with the incorporation of the Taliban into the government. It is not that Taliban was always a bad guy.
We have also some positive history about how Taliban set the rules in vast swathes of Afghanistan, to control education, information, healthcare, economic activity, expression, behaviour and life prospects for millions of Afghans which were not that strong but were strictly in place but people were actually happy with this all.
We know Taliban’s recent stance on girls’ education: the Taliban have hinted that they do not oppose girls’ education since 2011, and reportedly declared this position in 2015.
In 2017, Taliban insisted Afghan government to improve healthcare across 14 provinces. Some of the Afghans prefer Taliban justice, which is seen swift and fairer and creates a sense of security for Afghans.
This understanding of Taliban governance in past years is necessary for any peace related reconciliation that can happen in near future. The future foreign aid could be spent on reconstruction activities post reconciliation.
- Implications for India
India is involved in reconstruction of Afghanistan since 2001 in various projects like infrastructure development, power generation, capacity building, social welfare, healthcare, education, economic building.
Through this soft-power approach India revived its historical, traditional, socio-cultural and civilizational linkages with the Afghanistan. India is also seen an enthusiastic force to find a political solution for war-torn Afghanistan.
After the current talks of Taliban with US, the implications for India can be a mixture of both sweet as well as sour. On one hand, India will get an opportunity to deepen its levels of engagement at nation building level but there are also concerns that Taliban can push up insurgency in Kashmir tremendously. Therefore, a bad sign for India.
We hope that war will end in Afghanistan and if reconciliation is made barbaric pre-2001 regime may never appear again rather the country will rise from ashes like phoenix.
This all approach at best needs wise diplomatic judgement, intuition and huge political acumen. We hope that sense will prevail.
rahila.r786@gmail.com