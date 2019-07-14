Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: PDP

July 14, 2019 | Agencies

Reiterating that Kashmir is a political issue and needs political solution, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday stated that announcing mega developmental projects has never and will never help achieve any progress on ground vis-a-vis making peace permanent in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP spokesperson said one day convention of the PDP functionaries was held in Srinagar's Zadibal constituency which was chaired by the party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura.