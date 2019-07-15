Reconciliation not dev packages will resolve Kashmir: PDP

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reiterating that Kashmir is a political issue and needs political solution, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that announcing mega developmental projects has never and will never help us achieve any progress on ground vis-a-vis making peace permanent in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the party spokesman, a one day convention of the PDP functionaries was held in Srinagar’s Zadibal constituency which was chaired by the party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura.

In his address, Hanjura stressed for the greater coordination between the workers and leadership and said the need of the hour is to highlight the immense hardships being faced by the common masses of the state at present with no one in the power corridors to listen to their plight.

According to Hanjura, it was the PDP that strived on multiple fronts to ensure that the people aren’t made to suffer and government is there to listen to their grievances and address them on priority. However, said Hanjura, the situation at present is peculiar and pathetic with those at the helm least concerned over the plight of a common man.

Furthermore, Hanjura said that the situation in Kashmir at present is worrisome on many fronts than one and that a holistic and pragmatic approach is needed to restore peace and normalcy in the otherwise strife torn region. “For that the best solution is what the PDP has been advocating since decades. Dialogue, reconciliation and confidence building measures will help bring change. Iron first approach has never done any good to the people and such policy is bound to fail in future also,” said Hanjura.

PDP’s Srinagar District President Mohammad Khurshid Alam in his address also pitched for dialogue and reconciliation, terming the same need of the hour to safeguarda state’s future generations. He said that if the government continues with its iron-fist policy, the space for politics, diplomacy, and dialogue will get further squeezed and youngsters will continue to be forced into the destructive violence.

Other senior PDP leaders who were present on the occasion include Aga Syed Mohsin, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Dr Ali Mohammad,Arif Laigaroo, Abul Hassan, Mohammad Shafi Kundangar, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Matoo and several others.