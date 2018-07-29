Reciprocate Khan’s reconciliation message: Farooq to GoI

‘Indo-Pak friendship imperative for regional peace’
Shafat MirBijbehera (Anantnag), July 28:
National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah Saturday urged Government of India (GoI) to reciprocate to Paklistan Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan’s reconciliation message sustained Indo-Pak friendship was imperative for peace in the sub-continent and would also go a far way in the resolution of the political issue in Kashmir.
Addressing various gatherings in Qazigund and Bijbehara on Saturday, Abdullah said it was a good sign that the Pakistani Prime Minister-elect, Imran Khan had said he wants the relationship between India and Pakistan to improve which could lead to the resolution of Kashmir issue.
Welcoming the message of reconciliation and engagement from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, the three-time chief minister said GoI should reciprocate positively and without wasting any time.
Abdullah said people of Kashmir were the biggest victims of hostility and animosity between India and Pakistan.
“The people of Kashmir have suffered far too long and far too much due to hostility between the two neighbours and time now has come to tread a new path of mutual cooperation, peace and friendship so that both countries can reap the dividends of peace and progress, and the common challenges of poverty, lack of education, inadequate healthcare and violence need to be tackled in an atmosphere of trust and friendship,” he said.
The NC President said Khan’s remarks deserved appreciation and were a welcome indication of a yearning for peace in Pakistan.
“We hope that the new government in Pakistan takes concrete steps to peacefully address all outstanding issues with the Government of India including that of Kashmir,” he said. “Both India and Pakistan owe the people of Kashmir a sense of responsibility to find a solution to this impasse and we hope and pray that the future holds the key for an end to our sufferings.”
On the renewed militancy in Kashmir, Abdullah said, “Militancy has been there since long and until a meaningful dialogue happens between India and Pakistan, there can be no end to it.”
He said his party was ready for elections anytime.
“We are ever ready for fighting elections and NC doesn’t need to prepare for it,” the NC President said. “There is no way out for the formation of government other than conducting fresh polls and those who say that some parties are ready to ally for coming into power after Amarnath yatra concludes, let them go for it and let them do this experiment too.”
He said NC was even ready for Panchayat polls and that he had informed this to the Governor too.
The NC President was accompanied by NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal and Vice Provincial President Mushtaq Ahmed Guroo.
Prior to the public engagements in South Kashmir, Abdullah visited the residence of renowned social and political personality Bashir Ahmed Shah at Qazigund to express solidarity with his family on his demise.
He also visited the residence of late Abdul Hamid Shah at Bijbehara to express solidarity with his family on his demise.
Abdullah also offered Fateha for the departed souls.
MLA Pahalgam Altaf Kuloo, MLA Homeshalibug Abdul Majeed Larmi, NC Central Secretaries Peerzada Ahmed Shah and Sakina Ittoo, South Kashmir Zonal President Bashir Ahmed Veeri, NC leaders Muhammad Shafi, Abdul Karbir Pathan, Sajjad Shaheen, Imran Nabi Dar, Riyaz Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Abbas were also present on the occasion.