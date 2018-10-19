Recently recruited militant killed in Pulwama gunfight

Thousands attend funeral prayers of pharma graduate-turned-militant
He was involved in grenade attack in Pattan: Police
Thousands attend funeral prayers of pharma graduate-turned-militant
Javid SofiPulwama:
A newly recruited Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) militant was killed in a brief gunfight with forces in Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official said army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K police had laid a naka between Dougam and Pahoo villages during the night.
“A group of militants was intercepted at around 11:30 pm. The militants fired upon the forces party. The fire was returned by the troops,” he said.
The official said in the brief gunfight, a militant was killed. “His accomplices managed to escape from the site of gunfight.”
The deceased militant was identified as Showket Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Yusuf Bhat of Padgampora village of Awantipora.
Showket, a pharma graduate from University of Kashmir, had reportedly joined militant ranks on October 2 this year.
Police handed over body of slain militant to family after performing legal formalities.
Locals said forces had sealed all roads leading to Padgampora village today morning to prevent people from participating in funeral prayers of the deceased militant.
The barricades were erected by force personnel on Awantipora -Pulwama road near Padgampora bridge and neighbouring Malangpora village, they said.
However, despite restrictions thousands of people attended the funeral of the slain militant amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
The rounds of funeral prayers were held for the deceased militant before he was buried.
Locals said three militants appeared during the funeral prayers and offered gun salute to their fallen associate.
Police claimed that Showket was wanted in a grenade attack on a police party in Pattan area of Baramulla yesterday in which three policemen including a DySP were injured. “Some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.”
According to police, Bhat had managed to escape Wednesday while his accomplice, Faizan Majeed Bhat - a resident of Tral in Pulwama - was arrested by police who chased them after militants lobbed a grenade on police party at a naka in Pattan area.