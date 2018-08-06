'Recently recruited militant involved in Lolab rifle snatching arrested'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 05:
Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a recently recruited militant along with arms and ammunition from Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
A police officer said that a joint team of Kupwara Police and army's 18 RR arrested the militant during a search operation at Andernar forest area of Gagel in Lolab on Sunday in the afternoon.
"Some arms and ammunition was also recovered from his possession," he claimed.
The officer identified the newly recruited militant as Tawseef Ahmad Shah son of Maqsood Shah of Shatmuqam.
"Tawseef was part of the militant group who snatched an INSAS rifle from a cop on Tuesday last at Kandhar area of Maidanpora Lolab and had gone missing on the same day and subsequently joined the Hizb" the officer said.
On Thursday, two Hizb ul Mujahideen militants Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Bilal Ahmad Shah of Lolab were killed in a brief shootout in Khumriyal area.
Police had said that the third militant who was driving the car fled from the spot and a hunt has been launched to nab him.
“Search operation was launched at multiple places to trace out the fleeing militant,” police had said.
Police had also claimed to have recovered the INSAS rifle which the militants had snatched from the policeman at Kandhar. (With inputs GNS)