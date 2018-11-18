About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rebon gunfight: Spontaneous shutdown in Shopian, Pulwama towns

Published at November 18, 2018 11:25 AM 0Comment(s)594views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Shopian and Pulwama towns of south Kashmir against killing of two local militants in a gunfight on Sunday.

Reports said shops and businesse establishments were osed in the towns, while traffic was also less vissble on roads.

Two militants of Al-Badar outfit were killed by goverment forces at Rebon village in Shopian district in a pre-dawn gunfight.

The slain militants were identified as Nawaz Ahmad of Rebon and Yawar Ahmad Wani of Bhatnoor Pulwama.

Nawaz is said to have joined militant ranks in June and Yawar in August of this year.

