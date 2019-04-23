Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and indefensible, Soz

April 23, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to promote propaganda for 2019 Lok Sabha elections by trying to bring Pakistan, Kashmir and whatever suits his imagination, senior Congress leader and former union minister Prof Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday said reasons being given for stopping Cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade were highly untenable and indefensible.

“PM Modi wants to promote propaganda for Election 2019 and tries to bring in Pakistan, Kashmir and whatever suits his imagination”, Soz said in a statement here.

He alleged that since everything is happening at the behest of Prime Ministers Office (PMO), stopping the LOC trade between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad all of a sudden, is seen by the trading communities on both sides, as part of a “trickery” aimed at the Election-2019.