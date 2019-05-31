Reasi: Medical camp held by MVD Reasi

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An awareness camp and free medical camp was organised by Motor Vehicles Department Reasi in association with the district Health Department in Reasi at Bus Stand.

As per an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Transporters, drivers and conductors were provided free medical check-up and their eyes, blood pressure, blood sugar and general body were tested. All the medical examinations were conducted by expert doctors and paramedical staff of the district health department, the official added.