Reasi MC organises symposium, painting competition

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reasi Municipal Committee on Thursday organised Swachhta Pakhwada under Swachh Bharat Mission in the premises of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Reasi.

As per an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma was the Chief Guest while President Reasi Municipal Committee, Sudesh Puri was the Guest of Honour.

A large number of students from various schools participated in the programme. The event started with the flagging off an awareness rally by District Session Judge, Kamlesh Pandita and ADC Reasi, Rajinder Sharma.

The rally culminated at GGHSS Reasi, which was followed by a symposium and painting competition. Pallavi Sharma, Samriti Thakur and Aarushi Thakur won the top three positions in painting competition while Mrinal Gourav, Sumit Sharma an Shivika Sharma bagged the top spots in symposium, the official added.