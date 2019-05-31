About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reasi MC organises symposium, painting competition

 Reasi Municipal Committee on Thursday organised Swachhta Pakhwada under Swachh Bharat Mission in the premises of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Reasi.
As per an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma was the Chief Guest while President Reasi Municipal Committee, Sudesh Puri was the Guest of Honour.
A large number of students from various schools participated in the programme. The event started with the flagging off an awareness rally by District Session Judge, Kamlesh Pandita and ADC Reasi, Rajinder Sharma.
The rally culminated at GGHSS Reasi, which was followed by a symposium and painting competition. Pallavi Sharma, Samriti Thakur and Aarushi Thakur won the top three positions in painting competition while Mrinal Gourav, Sumit Sharma an Shivika Sharma bagged the top spots in symposium, the official added.

 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reasi MC organises symposium, painting competition

              

 Reasi Municipal Committee on Thursday organised Swachhta Pakhwada under Swachh Bharat Mission in the premises of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Reasi.
As per an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma was the Chief Guest while President Reasi Municipal Committee, Sudesh Puri was the Guest of Honour.
A large number of students from various schools participated in the programme. The event started with the flagging off an awareness rally by District Session Judge, Kamlesh Pandita and ADC Reasi, Rajinder Sharma.
The rally culminated at GGHSS Reasi, which was followed by a symposium and painting competition. Pallavi Sharma, Samriti Thakur and Aarushi Thakur won the top three positions in painting competition while Mrinal Gourav, Sumit Sharma an Shivika Sharma bagged the top spots in symposium, the official added.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;