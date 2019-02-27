Reasi: Horticulture department organises workshop under PMKS Yojana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 26:
A district level workshop cum conference was organised by the Horticulture Department at SMVD Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana.
As per an official, District Development Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib was the chief guest on the occasion.
Joint Director Horticulture, S Tarvinder Singh called upon the farmers to benefit from numerous schemes launched by the government.
Chief Horticulture Officer, VK Gupta informed the gathering about various initiatives of the department for socio-economic development of farmers.
The workshop was attended by farmers from far off villages of the district besides promotional stalls were also set up for introducing farmers with organic farming methods, modern tillers, bio pesticides etc.
Scientists and agriculture experts spoke in detail about various innovative measures and schemes in the field of horticulture.