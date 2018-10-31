Reasi: Farmers sent on tour to Himachal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
Deputy Commissioner Prasanna Ramaswamy G, on Tuesday flagged off a group of 43 farmers for an educational tour to Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.
According to an official, the tour has been sponsored by Department of Horticulture under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) 2018-19. Horticulture Development Officer Reasi, Rajinder Kumar accompanied the farmers on the tour.
As per the department, the during their 5-day trip to the university, the farmers will be trained in modern horticulture methodology bey experts, the official added.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner wished farmers good luck and asked them to come back with new ideas to be implemented in the district. The Chief Horticulture Officer, VK Gupta was also present at the send off ceremony, said the official.