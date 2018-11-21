Reasi: ‘Cooperative Week’ concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 20:
In connection with the celebration of 65th All India Cooperative Week, a valedictory function was organized by the Cooperative Department in collaboration with the Jyotipuram Cooperative Marketing Society Limited in Reasi on Tuesday.
According to an official, the function was themed ‘Strengthening Cooperation among Cooperatives and Cooperative Movement’. The week-long function was attended by representatives of various Cooperative Institutions, society members’ traders and other concerned.
Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies (Agri) Reasi, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Block Reasi besides senior officials of Cooperative Department and officials from Cooperative Institutions were present on the occasion.
The Deputy Registrar said that the main objective of celebrating Cooperative Week is to increase public awareness and to motivate more people to join Cooperative Sector at grass root level to take Cooperative Movement forward.
Demise of Iqbal Khanday: Condolences continue to pour in
JAMMU, NOVEMBER 20: Various Departments, organizations and others mourned the demise of former Chief Secretary Iqbal Khandey who passed away on Monday.
According to an official, retired IAS officers of J&K Cadre, in a meeting, condoled the demise of Iqbal Khandey and extended their commiseration with the bereaved family.
The officers remembered the former CS as ever friendly and helping and said his contribution to various departments he served during his tenure would be remembered for long, the official added.
They also prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Board of Professional Entrance Examination also condoled the demise Iqbal Khandey and termed his death as a great loss to the state.
In a condolence meeting here, Chairman of the Board termed the former CS as a great administrator who had immense qualities.
He said the deceased was known for his quick understanding of the issues, resolution of complex problems and speedy disposal of the cases and above all for his public friendly approach.
The Board prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, the official added.