Reasi: Animal Husbandry deptt organizes awareness program

An awareness camp was organised today by Animal Husbandry Department on Monday at Reasi.

As per official, Dr Razdan, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Reasi, DPO Reasi Parvinder Kour, Dr Mandeep Azad faculty Krishi Vigyan Kender Reasi and Dr Sunali Khajuri VES and large number of participants including PRI members and locals were also present on the occasion.

Dr Razdan deliberated upon various activities undertaken by Animal Husbandry Department and elaborated various aspects of cattle management, breeding, disease control and overall profitable Dairy entrepreneurship. He desired that farmers should adopt the dairy farming practice and poultry rearing practice as a self-employment generation venture.

The experts also educated farmers about proper immunization and stressed that animals should not be let free on roads which creates nuisance for public.