Reasi admin reviews traffic regulation scenario in district

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 03:
A district road safety committee audit meeting was held here on Wednesday.
According to an official, the meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Prasanna Ramaswamy G, reviewed overall working and challenges of traffic management in the district.
The main focus was on renovation of damaged roads and augmentation of public transport, besides check on violations like overloading, the official said.
The official added the senior Police functionaries suggested for making available sufficient number of public transport as overloading amounts for most of the road mishaps.
To deal with the issue, the Deputy Commissioner called for issuing more commercial vehicle permits and fixing different timings for schools and offices to ease passenger load on the existing vehicles, the official said.
A list of the accident prone areas was furnished and given to PWD and PMGSY for necessary action.
The DDC asked the regulating authorities to put up traffic signs, especially around dangerous turns, speed breakers and other accident prone areas. The Deputy Commissioner also mandated prompt action by enforcing agencies to penalise erring motorists, matador drivers and others. DC Prasanna also reiterated the need to reinforce the ban on movement of heavy vehicles within Reasi town from 8 am to 8 pm.
The issue of encroachment of parking space of matadors at Reasi bus stand by individuals and hawkers was also brought to notice of the district administration, the official said.
He said the meeting was attended by SSP, Nisha Nathyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Babu Ram, Chief Planning Officer, Harbans Lal Sharma, Assistant Road Transport Officer, Shammi Sharma among others.