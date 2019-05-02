Reasi admin holds training progs on menstrual hygiene management

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Reasi on Wednesday organised training programmes on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) as a part of its ODF (open defecation free) Plus strategy, to raise awareness on MHM and providing a road map for implementation of MHM related programmes effectively.

As per an official, as many as 200 participants including principals, female teachers, female students and lady doctors participated in the Training programmes.

During the programme, IEC material including screening of film on menstrual hygiene was used, besides, teacher’s orientation on Menstrual Hygiene Management was given by Dr Vijayata.

Awareness was also raised among the students about personal hygiene and scientific steps of hand washing before meals and after using the toilet.

DC Indu Kanwal Chib informed that similar trainings in cascading mode will be organised in all zones of Reasi to boost MHM in the district.

DPO Reasi informed that 92 high and higher secondary schools of Reasi have been provided funds for incinerators. The electric incinerators provide an environment friendly alternative for disposal as they convert napkin into one milligram of ash, the official added.