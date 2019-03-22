Reasi admin commemorates International Forest Day

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District administration Reasi on Thursday celebrated International Forest Day here at Sula Park Reasi by planting Smriti Van, a commemorative forest.

As per an official, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib; SSP Reasi, Nisha Nathyal, district officers and prominent citizens planted trees on the occasion. More than 300 saplings of different species were planted at the spot.

The DC, in her address, exhorted upon the public to plant and preserve trees so as to pass on a better environment to the future generations. She also appreciated the role of District Forest Officer, Anil Kumar Atri for organising the event. A portion of the park has been earmarked for the Smriti Van.

Appreciating the novel step, SSP Reasi called upon all to take part in similar plantation drives. She also advocated developing wastelands into forests.

DFO Reasi, expressed gratitude to all the district officers and public for making the event successful. SVEEP activity was also conducted on the occasion where everybody pledged to vote and encourage others to vote in the upcoming elections, said the official.