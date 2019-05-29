Reasi: 5-day Aghar Jitto mela from June 14

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District administration Reasi has started the arrangements for annual 5-day Aghar Jitto Mela scheduled to start from June 14.

As per an official, in the regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Sharma on Monday visited the ne and met with the representatives of the Baba Jitto Mandir Development Committee and local community and discussed the mela affairs and arrangements.

The ADC said that a large number of devotees from all over the country are expected to throng the mela and hence no stone would be left unturned to make the event a success.

The ADC directed departments to erect stalls for promotion showcasing various activities and schemes being implemented by them. He passed directions for round the clock power and drinking water supply during the mela days. Security and traffic plans to be implemented during the mela were also discussed.

Concerned authorities were directed to make available adequate medical facility for the devotees. The responsibility of sanitation and cleanliness of the mela venue was entrusted to Municipal Committee Katra.

Among others present at the meeting were ACD Reasi, Sunil Sharma; SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar; BDO Katra, Saba Noor; AD Tourism, Umesh Shan; BMO Katra, Dr Gopal Dutt and various other district officers, the official added.