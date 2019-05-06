Real Kashmir wins State Football Championship

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The last League match of 26th State Championship in Football was played between Real Kashmir Football Club and DFA Srinagar teams at Turf Ground on Sunday at 4Pm. The match started with a aggressive note with Real Kashmir FC scoring a goal in the 4th minute.

The goal was scored by Shahid. Both teams played tactical and aggressive football. Real Kashmir FC created many openings but could not penetrate the solid defence of DFA Srinagar XI. DFA Srinagar XI missed a real chance in 32nd minute of the first half when their players made a terrific move. The spectators appreciated the short passes of Real Kashmir FC. DFA Srinagar XI tried hard to equalize but could not find the net. The first half ended with 1:0 in favour of Real Kashmir FC.

The second half of the match started with dominance from DFA Srinagar making splendid moves and attacking the RKFC goal time again but was deprived of scoring by their energetic defence line.

It was Shahid of Real Kashmir who in the 17th minute of 2nd half dogged a player of DFA Srinagar and a powerful short missed the target. On the other hand DFA Srinagar went all out in the 2nd half to equalize, made some excellent moves but were unlucky to find the net.

Both the teams exhibited quality football and enthralled the audience on 38th minute of 2nd half Mehran of RKFC converted a free kick straight into the net there by increasing the margin.

The dying moments of the match witnessed offensive football which was appreciated by spectators. The match ended with RKFC defeating DFA Srinagar 2 goals to Nil.

Thus the Championship concluded and RKFC is the State Championship while as J&K Police was declared 2nd Position holders and DFA Srinagar stood third.

Later the prizes were distributed among the players.