Real Kashmir, Kashmir Maharaja play 1:1 draw

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing Annual League Football Tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground today the 27 July 2019. In the first match of Super Division played between Hyderiya FC and J&K SRTC XI, both teams scored 1:1 goal each and the result did not change till the final whistle was blown.

The second match of the Premier Division was played between Real Kashmir FC and Kashmir Maharaja FC. Both the teams played with offensive trying to create openings and striking at each other’s goal. It was in the 25th minute of the first half Real Kashmir created a gap at the penalty area and the striker kicked hard at K. Maharaja goal boat but the goalkeeper saved the sure short goal immediately.

Maharaja FC in a counter attack missed an open net chance. The first half saw many ups and downs. In the dying minutes of Ist half one player each of K. Maharaja and Real Kashmir were booked for a serious offence and shown a red card.

In the second half, both teams were playing with 10 players only.

Aiman of Maharaja Sports missed an open net Goal in the 65th minute of the second half.

But in the 66th minute of 2nd half K Maharaj FC made a brilliant move and Shahir made no mistake scoring a goal.

Real Kashmir FC in the 67th, Minute of Second Half equalized the score by a free kick from Amir and Naish made no mistake in scoring.

Second half was a game of fluctuating fortunes. The players of both the teams exhibited quality football and enthralled the audience. Aamir, Shahzaib and Ibrahim of Real Kashmir and Nabeel and Shahir of K Maharaja FC dominated the show an won appreciation from the crowd for their quality display. The dying minutes both the team trying to find an opening but could not the high voltage match ended in a 1:1 draw

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.