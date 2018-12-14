Real Kashmir FC alleges maltreatment in Kerala

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Real Kashmir FC Friday alleged that their coach and staff members were mistreated by host team Gokulam Kerala FC officials ahead of their I-League clash in southern Indian state, Kerala.
“RKFC head coach and staff being asked to leave training ground. ‘This is Kerala not Kashmir’ @realkashmirfc told. Strange,” Real Kashmir FC wrote on twitter.
In a tweet, Real Kashmir FC said that they were not even provided transport in Calicut.
“Does this look like a training ground??? Team @realkashmirfc had to train on this dump as no ground or transport provided for training today in Calicut.@ILeagueOfficial,” it wrote.
Meanwhile, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has demanded safety of Real Kashmir FC players and staff.
“Have been told @realkashmirfc are facing numerous difficulties down south in the run up to their clash against Gokulam Kerala FC to the point where they are unsure they will be safe playing tomorrow. Request local authorities to intervene to ensure safety of players & staff,” Omar tweeted.